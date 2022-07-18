Monday, 18 July 2022

Footpath re-opens

AN old footpath in Sonning Common has been re-opened.

The walkway between Farm Close and Kedge Road had not been used for about 40 years and had become overgrown. It was cleared by the parish council.

The former owners of the land, the Pelly family, stopped farming there in the Fifties and donated it to the council within the last two years.

The council has asked for people to respect neighbouring properties and avoid dropping litter.

