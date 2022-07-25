A CHURCH will be having its final celebration of its 75th anniversary in September.

St Michael’s, a catholic church in Peppard Road, will be reflecting on the feast of its patron St Michael and the archangels with a weekend of events.

On the evening of Friday, September 30 and the morning the following day, Fr John Udris, a retreat leader, will speak about St Thérèse of Lisieux.

On Sunday, October 2, there will be a “bring and share” lunch during which there will be an informal annual general meeting.

Last month, there was an open day with a performance by the church choir and free cream teas.