Monday, 25 July 2022

Ice cream at park opening

THE new recreation ground in Sonning Common opens today (Friday).

Memorial Park, off Reades Lane, has a multi-use games area, a track around the edge and a children’s play area.

A ribbon will be cut to open the park by parish councillor Diana Pearman at 2pm and another ribbon will be cut for the play area. There will also be £400 worth of free ice cream for visitors.

Cllr Pearman, who chairs the Memorial Park working group said: “It really is a very special place, and I would like to thank all those involved for this major achievement.”

