Monday, 25 July 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Help wanted

CHILDREN were turned away from a taster events at Sonning Common Youth Club due to a lack of staff.

More than 50 children turned up at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School on Wednesday and Thursday last week with more being told they were full.

Jolene Cherowbrier from the youth club said: “We desperately need the support of volunteers and are in the process of trying to recruit.”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33