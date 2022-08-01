Missing pet

Monday, 01 August 2022

A TORTOISE has gone missing in Sonning Common.

Nutella or ‘Nutty’, an 11-year-old Hermann’s tortoise was last seen in Woodland’s Road in mid May.

Her owner Sophie Armstrong said the reptile is small for her age.

If seen, email Mrs Armstrong on sophie.alice.
armstrong@hotmail.co.uk

