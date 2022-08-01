Caring work

THIEVES attempted to break into a house in ... [more]
Monday, 01 August 2022
A NURSING home in Sonning Common will be running a 10-week programme to help people living with dementia.
Abbeycrest, in Essex Way, has put a series of activities around nature in partnership with Age UK Berkshire and the Wildlife Trust.
It will include building bat boxes, bird boxes and feeders, nature talks and nature artwork.
It will take place every Tuesday, from August 2 from 10.30am to 12.30pm. To book a place, call the customer relationships advisor, George King on 07825 317078 or email gking@caringhomes.org
01 August 2022
More News:
Tennis breaks down barriers with free family fun day
ABOUT 85 people took part in a free event at ... [more]
Recreation ground opened in time for school holidays
THE Memorial Park recreation ground in Sonning ... [more]
POLL: Have your say