Caring work

A NURSING home in Sonning Common will be running a 10-week programme to help people living with dementia.

Abbeycrest, in Essex Way, has put a series of activities around nature in partnership with Age UK Berkshire and the Wildlife Trust.

It will include building bat boxes, bird boxes and feeders, nature talks and nature artwork.

It will take place every Tuesday, from August 2 from 10.30am to 12.30pm. To book a place, call the customer relationships advisor, George King on 07825 317078 or email gking@caringhomes.org