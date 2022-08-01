Uniform sale

A PARENTS’ group wants uniforms to re-sell for children in Sonning Common.

Chiltern Edge School Association is looking for pre-loved Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge school uniform, in particular blazers and ties.

Jennie Garratt, from the association, said: “Your donations will be greatly received, even the ones that have been coloured in ‘pink’ we are hoping it washes out.”

