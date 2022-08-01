Monday, 01 August 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Uniform sale

A PARENTS’ group wants uniforms to re-sell for children in Sonning Common.

Chiltern Edge School Association is looking for pre-loved Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge school uniform, in particular blazers and ties.

Jennie Garratt, from the association, said: “Your donations will be greatly received, even the ones that have been coloured in ‘pink’ we are hoping it washes out.”

To donate????

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33