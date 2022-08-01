Bus trips timetable

A CHARITY minibus service in Sonning Common has released its August timetable.

The Fish Volunteer Centre offers shopping and leisure trips to residents who have difficulty finding their own means of transport.

The bus will visit Tesco in Henley on Mondays, August 1, 8, 15 and 29 and there will be a visit to Reading town centre on Wednesday, August 3.

On Thursday, August 11, there will be a trip to Waitrose in Henley and the bus will go to Henley Farmers’ Market on Thursday, August 25.

Passengers will be picked up from home at 9am. Each trip costs £4 or is free with a bus pass.

For more information, including details of social trips, call 0118 972 3986 or visit www.fishvolunteer

centre.org.uk