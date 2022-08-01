Monday, 01 August 2022

Woman is threatened

A MAN was “abusive and threatening” to a woman and children in Sonning Common.

At around 4.20pm on Sunday, a woman in her thirties, who was with a small group of children said that she had been verbally abused and threatened by a man in his sixties at the play area in Lea Road.

She and the children left and called Thames Valley Police, which is investigating.

