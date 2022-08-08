Summer activities at new park

SUMMER holiday activities are taking place at Memorial Park, the new recreational ground in Sonning Common.

South Oxfordshire District Council’s active communities team will be running fun days on Fridays, August 12 and September 2 from 10am to noon.

Activities will include lawn games and dodgeball.

To book, email kayleigh.upward@southand

vale.gov.uk

The council is also running an Xplorer orienteering event for families on Monday, August 15 from 10am to noon.

To book, email active.

communities@southand

vale.gov.uk

Free basketball sessions will be run by Reading Rockets on the multi-use games area on Thursdays, August 11, 18, and 25 from 10am to 11am for nine- to 11-year-olds and 11am to noon for 12- to 16-year-olds. To book, visit reading-rockets.

class4kids.co.uk/term/50

YouMove multisport sessions are being run until September 2 by Amanda Watkins Cooke and Active Leaders. Sessions include dancing, swimming, cricket and football.

There will be 20 places per session and booking information will be issued via social media. For more information, email info@activeleaders.co.uk

Meanwhile, the Chiltern Evangelical Church in Grove Road, Sonning Common, is to hold a summer activities afternoon at Memorial Park on Monday, August 8 from 3pm to 4pm.

For more information, email venue.coordinator@

cecuk.church