Roadworks concerns

COUNCILLORS in Sonning Common are concerned about more work by a broadband company.

Airband is to erect wireless poles. This comes after another company, Gigaclear, which offers a fibre network, dug up the pavements, which parish councillors claim caused damage and left a mess.

Airband will give a presentation about its plan at the council’s next meeting on September 19.

The work is part of the Government’s Building Digital UK, which is designed to ensure that homes and businesses across the country can access fast and reliable digital broadband connectivity.

Councillor Jonny Bidgood said: “I don’t understand why there are two providers.

“Both companies are getting government funding for that and are ripping up the village overground and underground.

“But I’ll still listen to what they have to say.”