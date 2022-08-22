Monday, 22 August 2022

22 August 2022

Autumn show

THE Chiltern Edge Horticultural Society autumn show will be held at Christ the King Hall in Sonning Common on Saturday, September 3 from 2pm to 4pm.

Chairman Nigel Crush, will present cups in classes for flowers, vegetables, fruit, floral art, domestic, children’s photography and handicraft.

There will be a raffle and refreshments.

22 August 2022

