Monday, 22 August 2022

22 August 2022

Health centre celebration

SONNING Common Health Centre is to mark its 50th anniversary with a community celebration on Saturday, September 3.

Patients are invited to attend the event from 11am to 3pm.

There will be children’s activities, a display about the centre’s history and stalls from groups such as the Green Gym, Health Walks, Active Leaders and Shedquarters.

Past and present staff will attend.

The event was due to be held in 2020, the anniversary year, but was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

For more imformation, email Sue Abbott on sue.abbott6@nhs.net or
Sue Litchfield on sue.HAT1999@gmail.com

22 August 2022

