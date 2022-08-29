Minibus trips in September

THE minibus service in Sonning Common has released its September timetable.

The Fish Volunteer Centre offers shopping and leisure trips to residents who have difficulty finding their own means of transport.

The bus will visit Tesco in Henley on Mondays, September 5, 12, 19 and 26 and there will be a visit to Reading town centre on Tuesday, September 6.

On Thursday, September 8, there will be a trip to Waitrose in Henley and the bus will go to Henley Farmers’ Market on Thursday, September 22.

Passengers will be picked up from home at 9am. Each trip costs £4 or is free with a bus pass.

On Tuesday, September 27, the bus will go to Morrisons and Lidl in Reading with a pick-up time of 10am.

A free trip to Fish’s drop-in afternoon tea in the village hall will take place on Monday, September 12 with pick-up from 1.15pm and return at 4pm.

There will be a mystery tea tour trip on Wednesday, September 28 for £6 with pick-up from 1.30pm.

A garden centre trip will take place on Tuesday, September 20 with a pick-up time of 1pm (both £6). This will be followed the next day with a pub lunch trip with a pick-up time of 11.30am.

A day trip to Bournemouth wil take place on Thursday, September 15 with a pick-up time of 8.30am and return at 4.30pm. This costs £20.

For more information, call 0118 972 3986 or visit www.fishvolunteercentre.org.uk