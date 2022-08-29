A COFFEE morning organised by Sonning Common WI will be held at the village hall on Wednesday, September 7 from 10.30am to noon.

There will be a tombola and sales tables with handcrafted cards, gifts, jewellery, books and craft items. The profits will go to local charities.

Greenshoots nursery in Peppard will have a plant stall and an Age UK representative will be there to offer information and advice.