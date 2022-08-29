Pub play area

Teenager’s sentence delayed
A TEENAGER who shared videos promoting “white ... [more]
Monday, 29 August 2022
File picture of the Bird in Hand
A CHILDREN’S play area has been installed in the garden at the Bird in Hand pub in Sonning Common.
It includes a wooden climbing frame with swings, a slide, monkey bars and a mini rock-climbing wall.
New landlords Steve and Tracy Daley say they want to attract families when they re-open the Peppard Road pub at the end of next month.
29 August 2022
