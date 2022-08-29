Monday, 29 August 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

29 August 2022

Pub play area

Pub play area

File picture of the Bird in Hand

A CHILDREN’S play area has been installed in the garden at the Bird in Hand pub in Sonning Common.

It includes a wooden climbing frame with swings, a slide, monkey bars and a mini rock-climbing wall.

New landlords Steve and Tracy Daley say they want to attract families when they re-open the Peppard Road pub at the end of next month.

29 August 2022

More News:

Keep active

ACTIVE Leaders will hold the last of its summer ... [more]

 
Pub play area

Pub play area

A CHILDREN’S play area has been installed in the ... [more]

 

Pottery sale

A POTTERY sale will be held in Sonning Common ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33