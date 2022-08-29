Keep active

ACTIVE Leaders will hold the last of its summer activities for children at Memorial Park in Sonning Common next week.

From 10am to 11am on Tuesday and Wednesday, there will be a sporty games session for children aged seven to nine.

Also on Tuesday, there will be football for ages 10 to 12 from 11am to noon and on Wednesday there will be invasion games for ages 10 to 12 from 11am to noon.

On Thursday there will be a one-hour game of pickleball for ages nine to 13 from 10.30am to 11.30am.

For more information and to book, visit www.active

leaders.co.uk