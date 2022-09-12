OLD FRIEND TO SAVE MY LIFE

A SINGER who needs a kidney transplant is set to have his life saved by an old friend.

Adam Isaac, 39, has been undergoing dialysis for the last 18 months after being diagnosed with a serious kidney disease.

Now a friend with whom he used to play in a band about 20 years ago is to donate a kidney after he was found to be a good match. They will both have surgery next month.

If successful, the transplant will improve his quality of life and could extend it by 20 or 30 years.

Mr Isaac, who lives in Park Close, Sonning Common, with his girlfriend Lucy Rutland, said he cried when he first heard the good news. He was friends with the donor when they were growing up in Exeter.

Mr Isaac said: “He sent a text message explaining why he wanted to call me and when he was ringing I couldn’t pick up because I had just burst into tears. I hadn’t seen him in so long and I just couldn’t believe he wanted to do this.

“He’s saving my life in different ways. It’s not just in the literal sense but he’s giving me my life back if this works. I will be able to do simple things again like go in the sea and in a swimming pool and go on holiday.

“He told me, ‘I can’t know that this is happening to you and not do something to help’, and I just think it’s incredible.

“I have a lot of mixed emotions because when someone wants to help you with something this big, you hope they understand what it means. He’s changing my life.”

Mr Isaac, who competed in ITV’s The Voice in 2012 and performed at this year’s Henley Festival, first felt unwell two years ago. He was often more tired than usual and would sleep during the day.

He then began suffering “horrendous” headaches which he thought were caused by a tooth infection but a dentist confirmed his teeth were fine.

The headaches became much worse and in December 2020 he went to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading where he was diagnosed with IgA nephropathy, also known as Berger’s disease, where an antibody builds up in the kidneys and blocks them.

A blood test showed his kidneys were running at just eight per cent efficiency, which is stage five out of five of kidney failure. After a biopsy of the organ, doctors found that it had deteriorated so much that he needed to start dialysis immediately.

Mr Isaac was kept in hospital for 10 days and was told that if he had waited any longer to seek medical attention, he would have suffered a stroke.

Since then he has been having dialysis firstly for about three hours a day and now about 12 hours a week.

His mother Sue offered him a kidney which wasn’t a good match but it had the potential of working in his body.

However, tests showed there was a small tumour on it. She had this removed but could no longer be considered as a donor.

Mr Isaac said: “She wouldn’t have known the tumour was there and we caught it so early it was lucky for her.”

He and a friend then tried a “sharing scheme” where donors who are not a match can swap with another donor.

Mr Isaac shared a video on social media to say that this had not produced anyone who was a match and this was seen by his friend who then got in touch.

Now the friends will have surgery at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford on October 14. Mr Isaac said: “I’m feeling a bit apprehensive. My main thought is about wanting him to be all right. It’s a big thing for someone to do. The stories I’ve heard have all been positive, though.”

Miss Rutland, 29, said: “I’m supremely grateful to his old friend for wanting to donate. I’m a big planner and want to know what’s going to happen but with this over the last 20 months I’ve just had to go with it and know we’ve got each other and we’ll get through it whatever happens.

“I very much vibe off of Adam’s feelings because he’s so positive and relaxed and helps me to be that way too.”

Mr Isaac, who is 6ft 4in and a keen golfer, said: “For my kidneys to reach that point they would have been deteriorating for probably 10 years.

“There have been times when something was not quite right but I’ve ignored it.

“In 2018 I had a gig in the Alps and when I got back I didn’t feel quite right so I went to get my liver checked, thinking it might be to do with having gone out with my friends a lot while we were there.

“My liver was fine so I left it and didn’t think about it.

“I would also get these rashes but I thought it was just eczema. The doctors said the only reason I hadn’t had a stroke was because I was young and healthy.” In February last year, he was fitted with a penitential dialysis line and spent six months giving himself the treatment at home, four times a day.

It took a while for his energy to start building again but by April that year he was well enough to perform for the first time since his diagnosis at the Bull on Bell Street in Henley.

Miss Rutland recalled: “Seeing him being so poorly and not knowing what the future was going to look like and then to see him back doing what he loves….

“It was when he started singing Wonderwall and the whole pub joined in that took me over the edge. I was a mess and just thought, ‘Oh, he’s back’.”

The singer then started doing more gigs as he wanted to work again.

He said: “If it was just a hobby I wouldn’t have done much but it’s my job. I wanted to feel like I was bringing in money.

“It’s also good for my mental health because if I was just sitting at home all the time I’d just be thinking about my illness and feeling sorry for myself. When I’m doing gigs I forget I’m not well.

“I can’t sing for the same amount of time as before because dialysis really dries your throat, which is the worst thing for a singer, and also I’m more tired.”

In September last year, he performed at the Rewind Festival in Scotland and did his dialysis backstage.

A couple of days later he went to Devon to showcase some new songs he had written about his diagnosis but on the way home felt a terrible pain in his abdomen.

Miss Rutland, who was driving their van with his equipment in, stopped at a service station in Bristol where Mr Isaac lay on a verge in agony for two hours while waiting for an ambulance to take him to hospital.

He had a peritonitis infection which wouldn’t respond to antibiotics so he had to have his dialysis line removed. Instead he was fitted with a catheter in his neck and had to begin haemodialysis, for which he has to go to hospital three times a week.

Mr Isaac said: “The infection was really bad and it was actually more scary for Lucy than when I was diagnosed with kidney failure. After that I kind of started from zero again, building up my energy again.

“I had started playing golf again soon after the first dialysis in February, beginning with just a few holes and then being able to walk more and more.”

He then found out about the European Transplant and Dialysis Games in Oxford and was asked to sing a song about his experience for a launch event at Blenheim Palace.

As a member at Badgemore Park Golf Glub in Henley, he decided to enter and was the runner-up in the golf when the Games took place last month.

Mr Isaac said: “The best thing was meeting lots of people from different countries with similar issues and you can talk about it.

“I competed for gold with a guy from Switzerland who had a double lung transplant and he said that if I go back to the Alps we should try to meet up.

“It’s really nice because once you’ve competed, you’re always eligible so I can just keep going back and playing in different countries and seeing all these people again.”

Miss Rutland, whose mother Felicity lives in Remenham and is a deputy lieutenant for Berkshire, worked as a teacher in a special needs school until December and will be soon starting a master’s degree in inclusive education.

She said: “I had been considering leaving for a while and then with Adam being poorly and trying to manage my work, it was too stressful and I made up my mind to leave. It means I now have more time to take him to gigs and to help carry equipment.”

Miss Rutland said the couple were hopeful that the transplant would be successful.

She said: “Ten years ago people on dialysis would live for maybe 20 years but medicine has changed so much so maybe it could be a bit longer now.

“It’s a bit of an unknown and is different for everyone because, for example, if the line in his neck gets infected it will go straight to his heart. There are complications and worries to consider all the time.

“It’s more about the quality of life on dialysis. If you’re on dialysis for a long time, you can no longer release liquid and can’t drink anything anymore.

“Having a transplant is a treatment rather than a cure because they don’t last forever. The average is 20 years so eventually he might need to go on dialysis again and get another transplant.

“At the transplant games, we met people who had lived with their new kidney for 30 years and it was still fine but another had only had his for two years and it was already failing.

“Adam will need to take huge amounts of medication for the rest of his life to stop the body from rejecting it, so his life won’t be the same as before the diagnosis but the hope is it will be closer to it.”

Mr Isaac said: “If it wasn’t for Lucy, I wouldn’t be able to do all of this.”