Care home residents enjoy visit from Treacle the pony

RESIDENTS at a care home in Sonning Common received a visit from a horse.

They were able to pet 28-year-old Treacle at Abbeycrest Nursing Home in Essex Way and feed him carrots and horse treats.

George King, customer relationship advisor for Abbeycrest, said: “As we’re by the countryside, a number of residents had worked on farms or with horses so it was a way for them to relive their youth.

“It was something different and a bit of fun and they absolutely loved it. Their eyes just lit up. Everyone who met Treacle was instantly taken by his laid back yet charismatic nature.

“I’m grateful he came because it brought smiles to all our faces — he is a wonderful pony.”

Mr King’s wife, Amanda, who has 40 years of experience in equestrian sports, drove the horse to the home from Cookham.

Treacle, an 11.2hh pony, has won multiple Pony Club events and has helped many children to learn how to ride. He continues to compete and jumped a clear round at a show in Checkendon Equestrian Centre a few days before his visit to the home.

Meanwhile, the home has held its annual summer barbecue, which was attended by the residents’ families.

There was an array of food cooked by head chef Stephane Yone Shin, including Chinese marinated chicken and sticky ribs as well as burgers and hot dogs.

Singer Hannah Woolford performed popular songs from the Sixties, Seventies and Eighties which some residents danced to.

There was also a tombola with prizes donated by businesses which raised more than £90 for spring flowering bulbs.

Mr King said: “It’s really fun to get the families together after such a long period of restrictions and lockdowns.

“It’s so important to keep the residents active and stimulated. Life doesn’t have to stop just because you’re in a nursing home.”