Village hall closed after leak found during repairs

THE village hall in Sonning Common is to remain closed for at least two months after problems with repairs that were expected to take just 19 days.

Groups that use the building in Wood Lane are frustrated at having to cancel events or move them to other venues at the last minute.

The hall was closed on August 1 in order for the floorboards to be replaced and was due to re-open on August 19.

However, when a surveyor went to check the building, he found the floor under the boards by the ladies’ toilets was wet.

The wooden floorboards were removed to see if the area would dry out but it was discovered the damp had been caused by a leak from a broken soil pipe.

Now the parish council’s insurance company is assessing the likely cost of repairs, which will include removal of the toilets, fixing the leak and drying out the area before replacing the floorboards.

The hall is currently closed until the end of this month but this date will be reviewed once the insurance company has provided an exact timescale for the work to be carried out.

Sara Underwood, the council’s finance officer and office manager, said: “I’ve stressed to the insurance company the importance of re-opening the hall as soon as possible as it’s a huge loss to the community.

“We have a number of functions that take place here, such as the WI coffee morning and the Fish meetings. For some elderly residents, these are the only times of the month they get out.

“I’ve been chasing the insurance company to find out when the team will arrive to strip out the ladies’ toilets to speed up the drying process of the floor.”

This month’s council meeting will still take place because the main part of the hall can still be used but other groups cannot use it.

Mrs Underwood said: “It’s a case of health and safety that we can’t allow events to happen because parts of the flooring are still up and the toilets can’t be used. But as council meetings only last for an hour or so and the hall doesn’t get filled with too many people, that can still take place as normal.”

The Fish Volunteer Centre cancelled its monthly tea party at the hall last month and this month’s tea was moved to Christ the King Church in Sedgewell Road on Monday.

Mary Norris, office co-ordinator for the centre, said: “Christ the King has been so accommodating but it’s a different kitchen and venue so I’m having to redesign the tea party.

“Some clients can’t get to that end of the village so we are having to do more organising and rearranging to try to get everyone there.

“At least we only have this once a month. Some people are there every week teaching classes and making a living from it so that must be very difficult for them.”

Sonning Common Women’s Institute has cancelled the monthly coffee morning which it usually holds at the hall for the second month running. Its normal members’ meeting was held at Kidmore End War Memorial Hall in Reades Lane yesterday (Thursday) instead.

Carol Townhill, treasurer of the group, said: “Luckily we haven’t had to cancel a meeting because we don’t have a meeting in August but the coffee mornings raise money for local charities so this will affect how much we can give.

“People also look forward to them because they’re a way of socialising and seeing people.

“The team which organises the coffee mornings will be meeting soon and we will hopefully be able to hold one next month.”

Kayleigh Rixton, who runs Dance Fit Fun, uses the hall for some of her classes but has moved them to the war memorial hall.

She said: “It has been frustrating not being able to use the hall as it’s such a great location with a car park and has a good footfall from everyone using the shops.

“We regularly get people having a look at our class and showing an interest in what we’re doing.

“Megan Short, who organises the hiring of the hall, has been very helpful and arranged for me to use the other hall.”