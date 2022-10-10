Open days at schools

OPEN days will be held at primary schools for parents wanting to enrol their children from September next year.

Kidmore End Primary School will be welcoming people on Friday, November 4 and Thursday, November 10 at 9.30am, Tuesday, November 15 and Wednesday, November 23 at 1.30pm, Thursday, December 1 at 9.30am and Tuesday, January 10 at 9.30am.

Sonning Common Primary School will be open on the afternoons of Tuesday, October 11 and Thursday, October 13 and Tuesday, November 1.

Peppard Primary School is having an open morning on Wednesday, October 12 from 9.15am to noon.