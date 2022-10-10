Monday, 10 October 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

10 October 2022

Open days at schools

OPEN days will be held at primary schools for parents wanting to enrol their children from September next year.

Kidmore End Primary School will be welcoming people on Friday, November 4 and Thursday, November 10 at 9.30am, Tuesday, November 15 and Wednesday, November 23 at 1.30pm, Thursday, December 1 at 9.30am and Tuesday, January 10 at 9.30am.

Sonning Common Primary School will be open on the afternoons of Tuesday, October 11 and Thursday, October 13 and Tuesday, November 1.

Peppard Primary School is having an open morning on Wednesday, October 12 from 9.15am to noon.

10 October 2022

More News:

Garden talk

ANGELA O’CONNELL will give a talk called “The ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33