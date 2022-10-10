October bus trips

THE Fish minibus service in Sonning Common has released its new timetable.

The bus will visit Tesco in Henley on Mondays, October 10, 17, 24 and 31 and Reading town centre on Tuesday, October 11.

On Thursday, October 13, there will be a trip to Waitrose in Henley and on Thursday, October 27 to Henley Farmers’ Market.

Passengers will be picked up from home at 9am. Each trip costs £4 or is free with a bus pass.

On Tuesday, October 25, the bus will go to Morrisons and Lidl in Reading with a pick-up time of 10am.

A free trip to Fish’s drop-in afternoon tea in Christ the King Church hall will take place on Monday, October 17 with pick-up from 1.15pm and return at 4pm.

A garden centre trip will take place on Tuesday, October 18 with a pick-up time of 1.30pm. This will be followed the next day with a pub lunch trip with a pick-up time of 11.30am (both £6).

For more information, call 0118 972 3986 or visit www.fishvolunteercentre.

org.uk