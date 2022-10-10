Monday, 10 October 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

10 October 2022

October bus trips

THE Fish minibus service in Sonning Common has released its new timetable.

The bus will visit Tesco in Henley on Mondays, October 10, 17, 24 and 31 and Reading town centre on Tuesday, October 11.

On Thursday, October 13, there will be a trip to Waitrose in Henley and on Thursday, October 27 to Henley Farmers’ Market.

Passengers will be picked up from home at 9am. Each trip costs £4 or is free with a bus pass.

On Tuesday, October 25, the bus will go to Morrisons and Lidl in Reading with a pick-up time of 10am.

A free trip to Fish’s drop-in afternoon tea in Christ the King Church hall will take place on Monday, October 17 with pick-up from 1.15pm and return at 4pm.

A garden centre trip will take place on Tuesday, October 18 with a pick-up time of 1.30pm. This will be followed the next day with a pub lunch trip with a pick-up time of 11.30am (both £6).

For more information, call 0118 972 3986 or visit www.fishvolunteercentre.
org.uk

10 October 2022

More News:

Garden talk

ANGELA O’CONNELL will give a talk called “The ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33