Dog owners ignoring park rules

DOG owners are not picking up after their dogs in Sonning Common’s new recreation ground.

Memorial Park in Reades Lane, which opened earlier this year, has a sign asking owners to keep their dogs on short leads but villagers have complained that some people are ignoring the message.

Sue Bingham said: “We are very lucky to have so many lovely natural walks in woods and fields around the village, so I don’t get why dog owners use the park, which I believe was created for people, especially kids, to get more exercise outdoors, as a dog toilet.”

Jean Grant said: “A lovely place has been made for children and adults to enjoy. I walked my dog there and counted three lots of poo. Please, dog owners, pick it up or it gives dog owners a bad name. Keep your dog on a lead or watch them.”

Lesley Cunningham said dog owners should consider what it would be like for their children to come home with their shoes covered in dog muck.

Failing to pick up after your dog can lead to a fine of £50.