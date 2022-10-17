Crow trail

Library to host social mornings
SONNING Common library has started weekly social ... [more]
Monday, 17 October 2022
A SCARECROW trail will take place in Sonning Common from Monday until Sunday, October 30.
There will be prizes for the best three scarecrows and the winner will be displayed at Vines Farm in Kidmore End.
It costs £5 to enter and £2 per map, which will be available from Sonning Common Pre-School on Monday.
To register a scarecrow, email info@sonningcommon
preschool.co.uk
17 October 2022
More News:
A NEW chairwoman has been appointed by Wargrave ... [more]
SONNING Common’s revised neighbourhood plan is ... [more]
POLL: Have your say