Crow trail

A SCARECROW trail will take place in Sonning Common from Monday until Sunday, October 30.

There will be prizes for the best three scarecrows and the winner will be displayed at Vines Farm in Kidmore End.

It costs £5 to enter and £2 per map, which will be available from Sonning Common Pre-School on Monday.

To register a scarecrow, email info@sonningcommon

preschool.co.uk