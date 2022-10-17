Monday, 17 October 2022

17 October 2022

Library to host social mornings

SONNING Common library has started weekly social mornings.

These started last week with a Macmillan coffee morning, which was attended by about 50 people and raised more than £350.

From today, people can visit the Grove Road library between 10.30am and 12.30pm each Friday for refreshments.

Artists are also invited to display their work on Fridays and speak about it.

Alison Smith, who chairs the Friends of Sonning Common Library, said: “The library is a community space which is free for everyone to use. Most people quite naturally associate it with books but there is so much more on offer there, not least human interaction.

“During covid we all got a taste of what it’s like when that is limited, so I think we now all realise how beneficial it is to socialise.

“Our hope is that Friday mornings at the library will become a regular event for people and that old friendships will be rekindled and new ones formed. The Fish Volunteer Centre is happy to provide transport for anyone who needs it.”

• A quiz night will be held at the library next Friday (October 21). A table of six costs £24. For more information, visit the library.

17 October 2022

