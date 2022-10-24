Monday, 24 October 2022

24 October 2022

Grants open

THE Poor’s Land charity is open for applications for grants to people in Sonning Common.

Each grant is for about £70 and applications must be received by Saturday, November 12.

Application forms can be obtained from Leigh Rawlins, of The Hoot in Woodlands Road, Jane Diwell, of Newhaven in Blounts Court Road, or by emailing clerk@eyedunsden.org

