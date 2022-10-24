Monday, 24 October 2022

24 October 2022

Craft market

A CHRISTMAS arts and crafts market is to be held in Sonning Common.

The event will take place at Kidmore End War Memorial Hall  in Reades Lane on Sunday, November 13 from 10am to 4pm.

Stallholders will be selling ceramics, jewellery, homeware, crochet and fused glass and there will be a pop-up photography studio. Entry is free.

