Manager celebrates 10 years at nursing home

THE manager of a Sonning Common nursing home has celebrated the 10th anniversary of her arrival.

Sonia Silva, 32, who came from Portugal to work at Abbeycrest in 2012, was presented with chocolates, wine and food by staff.

She also received a long service certificate from a regional manager at Caring Homes Group, which owns the home in Essex Way, off Kennylands Road.

She said: “It was so nice of my colleagues to do this. Being a part of this team has been amazing.”

Miss Silva decided she wanted to care for other people when she was 15 and went to visit her grandfather in hospital where he was having a heart operation.

She trained as a nurse and had just qualified when she left her home near Porto to come to

Britain.

Miss Silva said: “It was a two-hour flight to Gatwick on a sunny afternoon. England wasn’t as grey as I was expecting.” She was picked up from the airport by a member of staff at the home and taken to staff accommodation in Reading.

Miss Silva said she was “trembling”, adding: “I was overwhelmed but welcomed by my colleagues. I was received with a smile and I felt their warmth.

“It still took me a few months to feel confident and integrated — it was a gradual process of adaptation to this new life.

“I had left behind my family, who are so important to me, but I never thought about going back.

“Even though there were hard times and I started out feeling alone, I never felt like giving up.”

Miss Silva gradually worked her way up and completed a National Vocational Qualification in leadership and management in 2016.

The same year, she was promoted to clinical services manager and bought her own flat in Reading. She said: “I grabbed every opportunity I could to grow and develop professionally and this was with the help of the learning and development team, who are fantastic and very supportive.”

In March 2020 she was appointed manager of Abbeycrest, which proved to be challenging as this also marked the start of the first coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

The restrictions meant she had to manage a lot of change at the home and all the staff had to adapt to a new way of working.

She had to deal with the “emotional challenge” of stopping visits by the families of residents and make arrangements for them to have video calls instead.

Miss Silva said: “It all happened so quickly and no one was prepared for something like that on both a personal and professional level.

“We had covid outbreaks in the home and we had to deal with that and with staff shortages.

“What I learned from that whole experience is how powerful great teamwork is. We supported each other even in moments that we were feeling down and just kept each other going.

“When residents had to be in isolation, staff would sing and dance outside their rooms to give them some sort of entertainment so they wouldn’t feel so isolated.

“I learn something every day here and many of those things I will carry for the rest of my life. I strive to build strong relationships and like to put a smile on the residents’ faces and always received one in return.

“Everyone has a story to tell and I love to listen to their stories. I loved my job from the moment I realised that every simple gesture could make the day of my residents better.

“I feel very lucky to have a good team around me. There is a lot of emotion in this job but I try to pass on to my staff that we need to be there and lift each other and make use of the skills of each individual.

“When I look back on my 10 years here, I feel so fulfilled with all I’ve learned and the amount I’ve grown and matured, both professionally and emotionally.”