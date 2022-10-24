A SINGER has had a kidney transplant postponed because of a coronavirus outbreak at John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

Adam Isaac, of Park Close, Sonning Common, was due to have the operation on Friday but is now waiting for a new date, probably at a hospital in Coventry later this month.

He called the postponement a “blow” but said he was staying positive.

Mr Isaac has been undergoing dialysis for the last 19 months after being diagnosed in December 2020 with Berger’s disease, where an antibody builds up in the kidneys and blocks them. A friend with whom he used to play in a band about 20 years ago is to donate a kidney after he was found to be a good match.

Mr Isaac, who reached the quarter finals in ITV’s The Voice in 2012 and performed at this year’s Henley Festival, has continued to perform since his diagnosis.

A keen golfer, he was runner-up in the golf competition at the European Transplant and Dialysis Games in Oxford in August.

Mr Isaac thanked everyone who had sent him good wishes.