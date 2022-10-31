Gypsy site objections

ABOUT 200 people have objected to plans for two gypsy pitches in Sonning Common.

Building contractors John and Cindy Ayres have applied for planning permission to develop almost seven hectares of land near Bishopswood recreation ground.

The vacant land, part of a former Second World War camp off Gallowstree Road, has a public footpath running through it and is in the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The application submitted to South Oxfordshire District Council says each pitch would have one touring caravan and one mobile home with a dayroom, two parking spaces and access.

Opponents say the site is outside the built-up area of Sonning Common and the development would not be in keeping with the area and would put off walkers from using it.

Some claim there would be safety issues as the road has a 60mph speed limit and has no pavement and visibility is poor.

There is also no public transport close to the site, which is near the Little Birches Nursery.

The district council is due to make a decision by Monday.

In 2016, an application for planning permission for homes on the site was turned down after opposition from the parish councils in Sonning Common, Kidmore End and Peppard.