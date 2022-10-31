Gym aimed at pregnant women and new mothers

A WOMAN has opened a gym next door to her husband’s aimed at women who have just given birth or are about to.

Daisy Bevis, who is a personal trainer and hypnobirthing therapist, runs the Positive Birth Coach at Halla Farm in Chalkhouse Green, where her husband Will opened Will Bevis Coaching in May.

The couple, who live in Kennylands Road, Sonning Common, will work in conjunction with each other but Mrs Bevis will concentrate on pregnant women and new mothers.

She obtained her level two personal training qualification last month.

Mrs Bevis, 28, said: “I’m really excited that I now have space to invite women to and if they are post-partum they can bring their babies along with them.

“My aim is to support mothers through their entire journey to make it all easier and more positive for them. Will’s business has been going so well and we’re really proud of what we’ve achieved with that but to have my name up feels great.

“We will still work together sometimes but now we can see more people at the same time so we can have more evenings at home.”

Mrs Bevis worked in the events industry for seven years before she got married two years ago. After being made redundant four times, she decided to change her career and went to the University of West London to study midwifery.

After her first year ended in April, she decided she wanted to have a job that meant she could spend more time with mothers and became a hypnobirthing coach. She said: “I really enjoyed delivering babies but I didn’t want to be stuck in a job where I only get 15 minutes with the women. I wanted to support them more.

“Some people hear the word ‘hypno’ and think of a pocket watch and your eyes spinning but it’s not like that at all.”

Hypnobirthing is a practice of having a relaxed state of mind during labour and having control over your body for the experience of contractions and giving birth to be less painful and easier.

Mrs Bevis has been seeing clients in their homes and usually begins to coach them when they are 30 weeks pregnant.

She does not accompany the women during labour but visits them when they are back home with their newborn baby.

She said: “I love to go see them afterwards and give the babies a big cuddle. My first beautiful hypno baby was born in June and there are six more due in January.

“The practice has become a huge part of my life and I can’t wait to experience childbirth myself.”