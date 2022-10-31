Monday, 31 October 2022

31 October 2022

Light party

A PARTY for primary school age children will be held at a church in Sonning Common on Monday.

Chiltern Evangelist Church in Grove Road will host the light party from 6pm to 7.30pm.

There will be music, games, face painting, glow sticks, free packed dinner and party bags.

Children are encouraged to wear their brightest clothes. Entry is free.

To book, visit www.cecuk.
church/whats-on/light-party/

