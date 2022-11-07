November bus trips with Fish

THE minibus service in Sonning Common has released its November timetable.

The Fish Volunteer Centre offers shopping and leisure trips to residents who have difficulty finding their own means of transport.

The bus will visit Tesco in Henley on Mondays, November 7, 14, 21 and 28 and there will be a visit to Reading town centre on Tuesday, November 8.

On Thursday, November 10, there will be a trip to Waitrose in Henley and the bus will go to Henley farmers’ market on Thursday, November 24.

Passengers will be picked up from home at 9am. Each trip costs £4 or is free with a bus pass.

On Tuesday, November 22, the bus will go to Morrisons and Lidl in Reading with a pick-up time of 10am.

A free trip to Fish’s drop-in afternoon tea in Christ the King Church hall will take place on Monday, November 14 with pick-up at 1.15pm and return at 4pm.

There will be a pub lunch trip on Wednesday, November 16 for £6 with pick-up from 11.30am.

A trip to Newbury town centre will take place on Wednesday, November 23 for £8 with a pick-up time of 9am and a return time of 2.30pm.

For more information, call 0118 972 3986 or visit www.fishvolunteercentre.org.uk