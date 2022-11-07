Monday, 07 November 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

07 November 2022

School lottery

SONNING Common Primary School is raising money with a lottery.

A page was set up on Your School Lottery, which has raised more than £1,600.

A ticket to guess six numbers costs £1. The jackpot prize is £25,000.

Chris Hirst, headteacher of the Grove Road school, said: “It’s a fantastic way to bring parents, carers, teachers and the wider community together, in partnership with our school, and at the same time give something back.”

To join the lottery, visit https://bit.ly/3gRwJc1

07 November 2022

More News:

Place to be

WATLINGTON has been named one of the best places ... [more]

 

Vehicle blaze

A VEHICLE believed to be a Land-Rover was ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33