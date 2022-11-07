SONNING Common Primary School is raising money with a lottery.

A page was set up on Your School Lottery, which has raised more than £1,600.

A ticket to guess six numbers costs £1. The jackpot prize is £25,000.

Chris Hirst, headteacher of the Grove Road school, said: “It’s a fantastic way to bring parents, carers, teachers and the wider community together, in partnership with our school, and at the same time give something back.”

To join the lottery, visit https://bit.ly/3gRwJc1