07 November 2022

Trio will be remembered

A TALK by a Falklands War veteran will be given at Sonning Common village hall on Remembrance Sunday, November 13.

The hall will be open from 10.45am until noon. There will be a two-minute silence at 11am followed by the talk from Alex Manning.

A poppy wreath will be in place in memory of servicemen Francis (Fred) Slough, Cyrus Thatcher and Barry Weston who were pupils at Chiltern Edge School.

Mr Slough died in the Falklands War in 1982 and Mr Thatcher and Mr Weston lost their lives in Afghanistan.

07 November 2022

