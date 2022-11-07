Memorial Park lights on trial

FLOODLIGHTS are to be trialled at Memorial Park in Sonning Common next week.

Eight lights are to be set up around the multi-use games area off Reades Lane, which opened in July.

The polymeric third, which can be hired, will be lit by a token-operated system so users pay for the amount of time they want.

For the other two thirds, which are for public use, the lights will turn on when a button is pressed.

The park’s working party is deciding whether they will remain lit for either 30 minutes or one hour.

The lights will be tested next week with the aim of having them in full use by the following week for football winter training sessions.

The working party is also looking to set up lights for the pathway and to build toilets and a café.

Penny Snowden, a member, said: “It’s already been phenomenally well used and has resulted in a permanent basketball team which is now using Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School for winter training.

“The more we can try to promote different activities and promote people running them, the more there will be a need for ongoing developments. We are always trying to see what the next thing might be.

“However, everything depends on finance. We’re in a very challenging economic climate and everything we do has to be viable both humanly and financially. We are doing as much as we can with what we have.”