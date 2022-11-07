Ann Jollye, tennis player, artist and carpenter (1937-2022)
ANN JOLLYE, one of the best-known residents of ... [more]
Monday, 07 November 2022
ROTHERFIELD United Football Club will hold a Christmas quiz at Sonning Common Primary School on Friday, December 2 from 6.30pm to 10pm.
Teams of up to six can enter. It costs £8 per person, which includes a glass of mulled wine or drink and a Santa hat.
For more information, visit www.rotherfieldfc.com
07 November 2022
More News:
ANN JOLLYE, one of the best-known residents of ... [more]
A FUNDRAISER is to be held for an animal ... [more]
POLL: Have your say