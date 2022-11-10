Thank you, you’re my superhero

A SINGER has received a new kidney from an old friend after a wait of almost two years.

Adam Isaac, 39, of Park Close, Sonning Common, underwent a successful transplant operation at University Hospital Coventry and Warwick.

The donor was Jimmy Carpenter, with whom he used to play in a band about 20 years ago.

Mr Isaac, who reached the quarter finals in ITV’s The Voice in 2012, said he couldn’t thank his friend enough.

He said: “I could tell something was different as soon as I woke up. I could tell I was not on dialysis anymore and that the kidney was working. It was so strange to be able to tell the difference so quickly.

“It was a very special moment seeing Jimmy the next morning. I told him that what he’d done was absolutely incredible and that I didn’t know what I could ever do to thank him. He is a superhero.

“I’ve had a few difficult moments with discomfort and not very much sleep but I have a lot more clarity of mind, which I hadn’t had throughout the time I was on dialysis.”

Mr Isaac had been undergoing dialysis for 19 months after being diagnosed in December 2020 with Berger’s disease, where an antibody builds up in the kidneys and blocks them. The day before the operation on Wednesday last week, he had some final checks at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford, where he has been treated.

His partner Lucy Rutland then drove him to Coventry where he stayed the night in the hospital to be monitored prior to the operation while she stayed in a hotel.

The next day Mr Carpenter went to see Mr Isaac before going to have one of his kidneys removed.

Mr Isaac said: “It was pretty strange. A good friend was about to go in for major surgery and was doing it for me. He was taking such a big step.

“I couldn’t see him for long before he had to go in. He was a bit nervous but was very good about it all. We had a hug and said goodbye.

“I was waiting while he was in theatre knowing what was happening to him.

“It was very strange to think about it and I spent the whole time just really hoping everything was going to be fine and he was going to be all right.

“I wasn’t able to have breakfast or lunch before I went to go for my general anaesthetic.”

Mr Isaac went for his surgery at about 3pm and woke up about five hours later and immediately felt a difference in his wellbeing.

“I woke up with a huge scar on my stomach,” said Mr Isaac. “I had a catheter and it had to be changed for a bigger one and that was horrible.”

He had little sleep that night as he was in a lot of pain and had to keep taking morphine.

The next day Mr Carpenter was brough to his room in a wheelchair to see him.

Mr Isaac said: “We were both equally uncomfortable and in pain. We both had big cuts on our stomachs and he had more cuts than me.

“He was in quite a lot of pain when he moved around but on Friday he was able to walk a little bit. On Saturday he walked a bit along the corridor and on Sunday he was able to go home, which he was really pleased about.

“Before leaving, he visited my room and told me he wanted to buy me a proper coffee from Starbucks which meant he had to walk out of the hospital to wherever it was and come back.

“I told him he’d get tired but he said he wanted to do it. He brought me a caramel latte and then went home.”

Mr Isaac himself was allowed to go home on Thursday.

Miss Rutland said: “He’s doing really well and it all seems to be going in the right direction. The kidney is putting out urine and doing what it needs to do.

“The doctors are really pleased with him. One went in on Monday night and gave him a fist bump, which was very cute.

“I’m very pleased with how Adam is doing. He called me the night he came out of the operation and he was very groggy but said, ‘I can already tell the difference’.

“It’s really, really positive and he’s looking better every day.”

Miss Rutland, 29, was allowed to visit him in hospital between 6pm to 8pm each day and the rest of the time stayed in the hotel working on a university assignment for her master’s degree in inclusive education.

Mr Isaac’s parents visited at the weekend.

Miss Rutland said: “I’m glad we’re finally home because not being based at home has been a bit tricky but his mum and dad visiting really helped.”

Mr Isaac was initially due to have the operation on October 13 at John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford but it was postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak in the hospital.

He said: “The day before I went for what I thought was my final dialysis session in Reading.

“I had a feeling I might get really emotional so when the nurse took me off at the end of the session, I wasn’t really able to talk. I knew I’d just crack up if I said anything.

“They all said goodbye and I gave the nurses chocolates as a ‘thank you’ and I told them, ‘I’m not coming back again’.

“I got in Lucy’s car and I absolutely lost it. I thought I was going to have my transplant and I was really emotional but then we drove home and almost straight away we got a call from Oxford telling us. It was a huge emotional rollercoaster and I had to call the dialysis ward to tell them I had to go back again the next week.”

The day after his operation, his kidney doctor from Oxford visited him and told him that his results were excellent.

Now that Mr Isaac is home with a functioning kidney he is excited to be able to live a normal life.

He said: “I’m looking forward to so many things but firstly to be able to have a week at home with all the days available because I don’t need to go to dialysis.

“To have a whole week where I don’t have to be on a machine for two hours at a time is very

exciting.

“I’m happy to just be able to be at home with Lucy and our four cats and eating nice food.

“I will hopefully soon be able to walk around the block a couple of times.

“Me and one of my best friends have pencilled in a date to try to go indoor surfing at the Wave in Bristol in February, which gives me something to work towards and try to get the fitness and strength for that.

“I’m excited to be able to go away for longer periods of time to visit friends and family and I want to go away somewhere with Lucy.”