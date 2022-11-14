Garden Halloween display raises £250 for pre-school

ABOUT 300 children visited a Halloween garden in Sonning Common which was raising money for charity.

Teresa Johnson, 52, of Crowsley Way, collected £225 from trick-or-treaters, which will go to the village pre-school and Hogs Haven, a wildlife rescue centre in Wallingford.

She created a 10ft high witch’s hat for visitors to walk through to get to the garden where there were inflatable pumpkins, witches, skeletons and tombstones as well as a hot chocolate station.

Mrs Johnson said it took her three hours to put the display together with the help of husband Peter, 56, sister Babs Silva and her husband Cliff and friend Dawn Mitchell.

Her children Carrie-Anne, 35, and Arnie, 34, helped with buying and organising and grandchildren Ted, 10, and Poppy, seven, helped to host the night.

The family has been running the charity fundraiser for years.

Mrs Johnson said: “The awful weather forecast meant we didn’t decorate on such a big scale as usual.

“We still brought everything out but rather than it being displayed all around the garden, we fitted a lot under the car port to stay dry and stuck fairy lights to the ceiling.

“We didn’t expect to raise a lot because a lot of people are strapped for cash right now but every penny helps.

“If we didn’t do it, children would be really disappointed. There aren’t a lot of places to enjoy Halloween. Some people don’t believe in it and others don’t want to open their doors.

“Here, we are making it clear with our decorations that they are more than welcome and won’t be turned away. We don’t charge, we just hope people donate.”

Jo Lawson, manager of the pre-school, which also received money from a scarecrow trail in the village, said: “We are so grateful. The Halloween display by the Johnsons was fantastic and we are thrilled they picked us to donate to.

“The scarecrow trail was organised by our wonderful committee and was a great way to bring the community together.

“As a charity, we rely on these sorts of events to pay for materials and activities for the children at the pre-school. We will be using the money to buy plants and bulbs for the garden and some books.”