New manager at pre-school

A NEW manager has been appointed at Sonning Common Pre-School.

Jo Lawson, 51, joined the staff in 2008 as a part-time assistant when her son, Jasper, starting going there.

She and her husband Richard live in Reades Lane with Jasper, who is now 18 and attends Henley College, and their daughter, Tilly, 21.

Mrs Lawson said: “Being able to see children go through the pre-school and be prepared to go to school and then to see them around the village and grow up is what made me stay.

“It’s such a brilliant space here and the children spend most of the time outside and I really see the benefits of that for them.

“We’re also really lucky to have the staff we do. Early years is really struggling with recruitment at the moment but we’re really lucky to have an amazing team.

“As manager, I want to get back to how things were for the children pre-covid. I want to make sure they get out and visit the village library and nursing homes to expand their experiences and help them develop.”