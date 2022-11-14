I was happy to help, says donor

DONOR Jimmy Carpenter said has was happy to help his old bandmate.

The 39-year-old from Exeter said: “We went through a lot together back in the day and although we hadn’t seen each other in about 10 years, it didn’t feel weird doing this.

“I’m glad I was in the position to help Adam.”

Mr Isaac was diagnosed with kidney failure in December 2020 and began dialysis three months later.

His mother Sue offered him a kidney but when it was found to have a small tumour, she could no longer be considered as a donor.

He shared a video on social media to let his followers know that he no longer had a donor.

When Mr Carpenter found out his friend was unwell, he wanted to help. He said: “I’d heard about Adam not being well but I wasn’t sure to what extent. I contacted him and he said he had a donor lined up but thanked me. I then heard that the person couldn’t donate anymore so I said, ‘Why don’t I just give it a go? I don’t think there’s much to lose to look into it’.

“I assumed I wouldn’t be a match but I was willing to go into the shared scheme so if there was someone who matched with Adam and I matched with their friend, I could give it to them.

“It turned out that I actually did match, which was a miracle. We were really not expecting it at all so that gave me a real boost and a real buzz. I said, ‘Great, we’ll do this’.

“People have asked me if I ever wanted to back down or if I was scared but I was never nervous or worried because people I spoke to and the research I did and the medical staff at Oxford were so good and positive. They told me the worst case scenarios and they weren’t that bad and not that likely, which put my mind at ease.

“Once I’ve recovered nothing should change, I’ll be back to normal.

“I really believe people should jump into this kind of thing more often. I suppose some people’s employers might not be so lenient — mine was very good — but the NHS do try to look after the donors financially.”

Mr Carpenter, who lives with his wife, Helen, and children, Evie, 15, and Harry, 13, was able to go home on Sunday.

He said: “I didn’t really sleep at all in hospital but since being home, I’m more relaxed. I’m enjoying my kids, wife and dog being around me.”