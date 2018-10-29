Actress to sing at Mill

Village fire station set to avoid closure until August
WARGRAVE fire station is set to avoid closure for ... [more]
Monday, 29 October 2018
A DOWNTON ABBEY actress is to perform at The Mill at Sonning for charity on November 5.
Lesley Nicol, who played cook Beryl Patmore in the award-winning ITV period drama, will sing at a gala in aid of Animals Asia.
She will be joined by friends, including keyboard player Rick Wakeman and actor Peter Egan.
Tickets costs £75 each, which includes a meal, and there will be an auction.
Last year the theatre helped raise £18,000 for the charity, which campaigns to end the use of dogs and cats for food in China and Vietnam.
29 October 2018
More News:
Village fire station set to avoid closure until August
WARGRAVE fire station is set to avoid closure for ... [more]
‘Uncle Mick’ retires from oldest shop in the village
A SHOPKEEPER in Sonning Common has retired after ... [more]
TV presenter swaps property hunting for river punting
TELEVISION presenter Jonnie Irwin spent a day ... [more]
POLL: Have your say