Monday, 29 October 2018

Actress to sing at Mill

A DOWNTON ABBEY actress is to perform at The Mill at Sonning for charity on November 5.

Lesley Nicol, who played cook Beryl Patmore in the award-winning ITV period drama, will sing at a gala in aid of Animals Asia.

She will be joined by friends, including keyboard player Rick Wakeman and actor Peter Egan.

Tickets costs £75 each, which includes a meal, and there will be an auction.

Last year the theatre helped raise £18,000 for the charity, which campaigns to end the use of dogs and cats for food in China and Vietnam.

