Light music

Monday, 12 November 2018
A CONCERT raised more than £900 for a lighting project at St Andrew’s Church in Sonning.
The church’s Friends group staged the evening of music, which featured the Ascot Brass Band, Bulmershe School’s junior and senior choirs and soloist Celeste Hexter, a member of the church choir.
12 November 2018
