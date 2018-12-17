Monday, 17 December 2018

Armed gang raid house

THREE people were threatened in an armed raid on a house in Sonning.

Police said the seven-strong masked gang forced their way into the property in West Drive between 5.30pm and 5.55pm on Wednesday last week.

They threatened the occupants, a woman in her fifties, a teenage girl and a man in his seventies who suffered minor injuries to his head and hip.

Police said the gang stole possessions before escaping through neighbours’ gardens.

The men all wore black tracksuit bottoms, jackets, balaclavas and gloves plus muddy trainers. Six were black and the other was white.

The robbery follows a similar raid on a house in Pearson Road, Sonning, in October in which a gang stole jewellery worth more than £50,000.

Last week, the Henley Standard reported how three men armed with baseball bats broke into a farmhouse between Crays Pond and Goring Heath on December 1 and attacked a woman while demanding money.

