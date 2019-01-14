Home party

POLICE are searching for an escaped rhea which ... [more]
Monday, 14 January 2019
THE Sunrise of Sonning care home will be celebrating its 10th anniversary with a party on January 19.
Guests will be welcomed with canapes and drinks and entertainment from pianist Lady in Red.
Speeches will be given by the longest serving member of staff, a long-term resident and the chief executive of Sunrise UK.
14 January 2019
More News:
Hot shot is targeting the top with Team GB call-up
A RIFLE shooter from Wargrave has been selected ... [more]
POLL: Have your say