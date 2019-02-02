Saturday, 02 February 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Care home residents and staff celebrate 10th birthday

Care home residents and staff celebrate 10th birthday

RESIDENTS were joined by their families to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Sunrise of Sonning care home.

More than 100 people attended the celebration at the home in Old Bath Road, Sonning, and were served bucks fizz and canapés. They sang Happy Birthday and enjoyed cake made by chef Kevin Crook and decorated by concierge Linda Jones.

Musical duo Adeste performed while the guests danced and Gillian Phelps played the piano.

Sunrise chief executive Dr Natalie-Jane MacDonald gave a speech. The occasion was marked by the presentation of a cheque for £3,823 to Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Nathalie McLeish, director of community relations at Sunrise of Sonning, said: “We were thrilled to celebrate our 10th birthday with such a wonderful afternoon. I hope we provided a fitting tribute to everything we have achieved over the past 10 years and we look forward to celebrating many more birthdays to come.”

Resident Barbara Cooke, from Henley, said: “It was a really nice day. Some of the residents danced and the children, grandchildren and families came, which was nice.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33