Care home residents and staff celebrate 10th birthday

RESIDENTS were joined by their families to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Sunrise of Sonning care home.

More than 100 people attended the celebration at the home in Old Bath Road, Sonning, and were served bucks fizz and canapés. They sang Happy Birthday and enjoyed cake made by chef Kevin Crook and decorated by concierge Linda Jones.

Musical duo Adeste performed while the guests danced and Gillian Phelps played the piano.

Sunrise chief executive Dr Natalie-Jane MacDonald gave a speech. The occasion was marked by the presentation of a cheque for £3,823 to Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Nathalie McLeish, director of community relations at Sunrise of Sonning, said: “We were thrilled to celebrate our 10th birthday with such a wonderful afternoon. I hope we provided a fitting tribute to everything we have achieved over the past 10 years and we look forward to celebrating many more birthdays to come.”

Resident Barbara Cooke, from Henley, said: “It was a really nice day. Some of the residents danced and the children, grandchildren and families came, which was nice.”