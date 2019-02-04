Monday, 04 February 2019

Dinner date

A CHARITY dinner will be held at Sonning Golf Club on Wednesday, February 20, starting at 8pm.

The Lord Taverners Thames Valley region will hold its in augural dinner with president Chris Tarrant.

The evening will include a reception drink, the  three-course dinner with half a bottle of wine and a question-and-answer session as well as surprise guest.

Tickets cost £50. To book, call Peter Kay on 07867 970840.

