Dinner date

First floor of old antiques shop to be turned into flat
PART of a former antiques shop in Wargrave is to ... [more]
Monday, 04 February 2019
A CHARITY dinner will be held at Sonning Golf Club on Wednesday, February 20, starting at 8pm.
The Lord Taverners Thames Valley region will hold its in augural dinner with president Chris Tarrant.
The evening will include a reception drink, the three-course dinner with half a bottle of wine and a question-and-answer session as well as surprise guest.
Tickets cost £50. To book, call Peter Kay on 07867 970840.
04 February 2019
More News:
First floor of old antiques shop to be turned into flat
PART of a former antiques shop in Wargrave is to ... [more]
Village in national final of Britain in Bloom contest
GORING is vying to be crowned one of the most ... [more]
Socialist candidate elected to UK Youth Parliament
A PUPIL at Piggott School in Wargrave has been ... [more]
Council agrees deal to turn field into recreation ground
A FIELD in Sonning Common which is to become a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say