Head quits

THE headmaster of Reading Blue Coat School in Sonning has resigned.

Jesse Elzinga, who joined the school in 2016 from Harrow School, has been appointed headmaster of Sevenoaks School. He will leave in September 2020.

The American, a Harvard University and Oxford University graduate, competed at Henley Royal Regatta in 2001 and 2002.

Blue Coat said his impact on the school had been “huge”.