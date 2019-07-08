Monday, 08 July 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Head quits

THE headmaster of Reading Blue Coat School in Sonning has resigned.

Jesse Elzinga, who joined the school in 2016 from Harrow School, has been appointed headmaster of Sevenoaks School. He will leave in September 2020.

The American, a Harvard University and Oxford University graduate, competed at Henley Royal Regatta in 2001 and 2002.

Blue Coat said his impact on the school had been “huge”.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33