Monday, 23 September 2019

Clooney’s watch lot

A CHARITY gala night will take place at The Mill at Sonning theatre on Sunday, October 6.

The evening, called Songs from the Shows, will include four West End performers singing numbers from the biggest musicals.

They include Wendy Ferguson and Adam Linstead who have both appeared in The Phantom of the Opera and Les Misérables.

Afterwards there will be an auction hosted by Jeremy Irons and Sinead Cusack.

One of the lots is a £12,000 Omega watch donated by George and Amal Clooney and signed by the actor, who lives in the village.

Tickets cost £60, which includes a two-course dinner. All proceeds will go to Women’s Resource Centre, a charity that works with female abuse victims.

The bar will be open from 5.45pm. Dinner will be from 6pm and the performance will begin at 8pm.

