History talk

Reality TV star opens new hair salon after relocation
A REALITY television star opened a Goring hair ... [more]
Monday, 11 November 2019
DIANA COULTER and Brian O’Callaghan will explore the history of Sonning through 10 of the village’s buildings at the next meeting of Wargrave Local History Society.
Members will meet at the recreation ground on November 12 from 8pm. For more information, call Peter Delaney on 0118 940 3121.
11 November 2019
More News:
Reality TV star opens new hair salon after relocation
A REALITY television star opened a Goring hair ... [more]
Pupils re-use plastic to create art and highlight issue
CHILDREN made artworks out of bottles, yogurt ... [more]
POLL: Have your say