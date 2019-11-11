Monday, 11 November 2019

History talk

DIANA COULTER and Brian O’Callaghan will explore the history of Sonning through 10 of the village’s buildings at the next meeting of Wargrave Local History Society.

Members will meet at the recreation ground on November 12 from 8pm. For more information, call Peter Delaney on 0118 940 3121.

